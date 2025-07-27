Trump Takes Aim at NBC and ABC Following $16M CBS Settlement

President Donald Trump is taking aim at network television—and not for the first time.

The president excoriated NBC and ABC in two Truth Social posts on Saturday, labeling both networks “political pawns for the Democratic party,” and calling for their licenses to be revoked, in an apparent continuation of his campaign against networks that have failed to fall in line with his agenda.

Jeffrey Asher/ Getty Images

In his first post, shared on the heels of his rant against Oprah and Beyoncé’s appearances at Kamala Harris’ campaign stops in which he implied the Harris campaign paid the stars to endorse the Vice President, Trump wrote, “Wow, “Concast’s” NBC is down in viewership almost 28% this year. Their programming is terrible, their management even worse.”

He continued, ”They are an arm of the Democrat Party, and should be held accountable for that. Likewise, Fake News ABC!!!”

In a second post, he doubled down, writing, “Networks aren’t allowed to be political pawns for the Democrat Party. It has become so outrageous that, in my opinion, their licenses could, and should, be revoked!”

Recent numbers place ABC second behind Fox News in terms of viewership, with CBS and NBC coming in third and fourth, respectively.

Paramount, the parent company of CBS News, recently settled a lawsuit with the president, agreeing to pay $16 million to end his $20 billion lawsuit against the network over a 60 Minutes interview with Vice President Kamala Harris.

After news of the settlement broke, Trump wrote on Truth Social, “This is another in a long line of VICTORIES over the Fake News Media, who we are holding to account for their widespread fraud and deceit.”

President Donald Trump is suing The Wall Street Journal and Rupert Murdoch for $10 billion over the paper's article on his relationship with late child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Murdoch visited Trump in the Oval Office in February. Craig Hudson/The Washington Post/Getty Images

He continued, “The Wall Street Journal, The Failing New York Times, The Washington Post, MSDNC, CNN, and all other Mainstream Media Liars, are ON NOTICE that the days of them being allowed to deceive the American People are OVER.”

Trump recently filed a $10 billion lawsuit against the Rupert Murdoch-owned The Wall Street Journal for publishing a story about a letter the president supposedly wrote to Jeffrey Epstein for a 50th birthday book.