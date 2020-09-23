Trump Taps Former Devin Nunes Aide to Serve as Watchdog of Intelligence Community
President Trump will nominate former Devin Nunes aide Allen Souza to serve as the new Inspector General of the Intelligence Community after firing the former inspector general in the spring, per a statement from the White House. Souza, a lawyer from North Carolina, served as general counsel to Nunes, a staunch Trump loyalist, from October 2018 to April of this year on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence before being promoted to the National Security Council. He worked in that position in the midst of the GOP-orchestrated Russia investigation. He has also previously worked as a lawyer for the National Security Agency. Souza has flown under the radar compared to Nunes' other aide Derek Harvey, who helped Nunes dig up dirt on Joe Biden in Ukraine but previously helped with direct correspondence between Nunes and House Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA), per a letter published by CBS.