Trump Threatens to Impose Tariffs on European Cars if EU Doesn’t Make a ‘Fair Deal’
President Trump insisted on Tuesday that he will impose tariffs on European cars if he can’t reach a trade agreement with the European Union, saying, “If they don’t make a deal that’s a fair deal,” The Wall Street Journal reported. He reportedly declined to say what deadline he is giving the negotiations before he would impose the tariffs, adding, “They know what the deadline is.” The Trump administration let a previous deadline of Nov. 13 lapse, which Former European Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said was an indication that the president would not follow through with the tariffs. Malstrom added that the EU would hit back with duties on American exports. The president’s comments came on his first day at the annual World Economic Forum in Davos where world leaders and business executives are meeting this week. Trump also confirmed on Monday that he agreed to a truce with French President Emmanuel Macron in their dispute on digital taxes, extending negotiations until the end of the year.