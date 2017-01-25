Trump Threatens to ‘Send in the Feds’ to Chicago

President Donald Trump on Tuesday threatened to "send in the Feds" to Chicago if authorities "don't fix the horrible 'carnage' going on." He went on to lament the "228 shootings in 2017 with 42 killings," referring to a Chicago Tribune report out Monday that highlighted the city's gun violence epidemic. Yet he also appeared to be taking his cues from a guest on the O'Reilly Factor, who, shortly before Trump's remarks, said he couldn't think of any word other than "carnage" to describe Chicago's situation. O'Reilly then suggested Trump send in the National Guard, and a short time later Trump took to Twitter to announce that he'd send in the "Feds." Trump has previously commented on Chicago's gun violence, urging Mayor Rahm Emanuel in early January to seek federal help if city authorities could not resolve the problem on their own.
