Trump Throws Wild Tantrum and Reverses His Own Decision

Donald Trump went on an almost incomprehensible rant while lashing out at Republicans for hindering his agenda.

Trump, who is in France for the G7 summit, launched into a 259-word tirade on Truth Social on Wednesday morning, touching on topics including his SAVE America Act, so-called “blue slips,” Senate tradition, and efforts to replace Tulsi Gabbard as director of national intelligence.

At the heart of the 80-year-old president’s meltdown is the announcement that he has canceled Monday’s scheduled confirmation hearing for Jay Clayton to become the next DNI. Trump’s original choice, MAGA super-loyalist Bill Pulte, will remain acting DNI despite having no intelligence background.

Trump also demanded that one of his personal lawyers, Jamie McDonald, be confirmed as Clayton’s replacement for the highly influential role of U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, while suggesting Republicans had “fallen into a trap” during the confirmation process.

Donald Trump posted the rant at 9:54 a.m. local time. Truth Social/Donald Trump

“The Republicans agreed with Dumocrats to remove very fair, and talented, William Pulte, from serving as Acting DNI in return for getting FISA approved by the Dumocrats,” Trump wrote.

“However, the Republicans moved so fast with the hearings of the Great Jay Clayton, current U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, that Pulte would be gone before the Dumocrats would vote on FISA. Now, the Dumocrats are saying they will vote against FISA — So, the Republicans wound up having fulfilled their commitment, but Dumocrats broke the Deal.”

FISA, or Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, is a controversial surveillance authority used by U.S. intelligence agencies that allows them to monitor foreign individuals deemed national security risks without a warrant.

Congress rejected a short-term extension of FISA last week, causing it to lapse for the first time since it was established in 2008.

Donald Trump is delaying his nomination of Jay Clayton as director of national intelligence until one of his DOJ picks is approved by the Senate. Brendan McDermid/File Photo via Reuters

Trump has repeatedly said he will not support any renewal of FISA unless it includes his SAVE America Act, which would require proof of citizenship for voter registration and largely ban mail-in voting.

The bill, which would significantly overhaul the election process ahead of November’s midterm elections, has stalled in Congress because it lacks sufficient support in the Senate and has virtually no chance of being attached to a FISA renewal.

Trump is desperate to pass his Save America Act ahead of the crucial midterm elections in November. Ludovic Marin/via Reuters

“In addition, the newly nominated U.S. Attorney, Jamie McDonald, must be confirmed and blue slipped,” Trump continued, referring to the decades-old Senate tradition that allows home-state senators to object to certain federal nominations.

“Because of the ridiculous views of Republicans on blue slipping (Dumocrats are often willing to nix it), I may not be able to get the extraordinary Sullivan & Cromwell partner, Jamie, approved, and I don’t want to take Jay Clayton away from the great job he is doing until Jamie is in place.”

“Therefore, to add a slight bit of intrigue but, for the Good of the Nation, and the People of our Country, I will not approve FISA without THE SAVE AMERICA ACT going along with it. Not complicated, actually, the Republicans fell into a trap,” Trump added.

The president concluded the rant by confirming that he will “not be going forward” with Clayton’s confirmation hearing until McDonald is confirmed as the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan.