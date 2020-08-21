Trump to Hold White House Funeral for Brother, a First Since JFK
UNUSUAL FAREWELL
President Trump will hold a private funeral for his brother, Robert, at the White House on Friday, a week after the younger Trump died in a New York hospital. Robert Trump’s body will be driven from New York to the White House, ABC News reports. It will be the first time a deceased body has been brought into the White House since the funeral of President John F. Kennedy in November 1963. The last time a body was brought to the White House for a private citizen’s funeral was in 1936 when Louis Howe, an adviser to President Franklin Delano Roosevelt and his wife, was bid farewell. About 200 family and friends have been invited to Friday’s service, which will be held in the East Room and reportedly be paid for personally by the president.