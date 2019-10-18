CHEAT SHEET
BYE BYE BYE
Trump to Nominate Dan Brouillette as Next Energy Secretary
President Trump announced Friday that Dan Brouillette, currently the deputy secretary of energy, will replace Energy Secretary Rick Perry when he leaves his post at the end of of the year. In a series of tweets, the president said Perry would be leaving “to pursue other interests.” “Rick was a great Governor of Texas and a great Secretary of Energy... He is also my friend!” Trump wrote. “Dan’s experience in the sector is unparalleled. A total professional, I have no doubt that Dan will do a great job!”
Perry reportedly told Trump on Thursday he would be resigning, just as he’s become embroiled in the administration’s Ukraine scandal. He’s been subpoenaed by Congress over his alleged involvement in an effort to pressure Ukraine into investigating Trump’s political foes and an alleged scheme to meddle in the 2016 election. Perry recently told The Wall Street Journal that he would still be in the administration by Thanksgiving, but refused to elaborate further.