Trump Jury Sends Third Note as They Continue Deliberating
INCHING CLOSER
Jurors began their second day of deliberations in Donald Trump’s hush money trial on Thursday with yet another note for Judge Juan Merchan, this time asking if he could re-read another segment of juror instructions. Merchan, like he did in the first day of deliberations, honored the request and began reading pages six through 35 of the jury instructions to the panel of 12 jurors and six alternates. Those jurors took notes and appeared to listen intently, MSNBC reported. The jurors’ note also asked the court to provide headphones for their computer in their deliberation room, which Merchan agreed to provide in addition to a speaker. Thursday’s note came a day after jurors submitted a pair of notes to Merchan, which asked him to allow the panel to re-hear a portion of the seven-week trial’s testimony again—specifically regarding the former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker—and repeat some juror instructions. Some legal experts have speculated the juror questions, and the growing length of deliberations, suggests the panel may be leaning toward convicting Trump, Slate reported Thursday. Trump faces 34 counts regarding alleged hush-money payments, which could land him in prison up to four years if found guilty.