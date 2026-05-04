Trump Trolled After Brag Shows He Can’t Grasp the Rules of Popular Kids’ Game

Donald Trump has been widely mocked for a social media boast that shows he doesn’t understand the rules of a card game.

During a Truth Social posting spree on Sunday, the 79-year-old president shared an edited image of himself holding several Uno cards, along with the caption “I have all the cards.”

The image was shared soon after Trump announced the U.S. will help ships pass through the Strait of Hormuz shipping route—the vital passageway largely closed off due to the war in Iran—so that vessels can “freely and ably get on with their business.” The president did not disclose exactly how these plans will be carried out.

The White House also reshared the image of Trump holding several cards on X to suggest he is winning the negotiations in the Middle East. However, as several social media users noted, the aim of Uno is to get rid of all the cards in your hand, meaning Trump is not doing well at all.

Donald Trump shared the image on Truth Social on Sunday. Truth Social/Donald Trump

“In Uno that means you are losing,” wrote Ron Filipkowski, a former Republican attorney turned editor-in-chief of the liberal MeidasTouch news site.

“Dear White House: If Trump has all the cards, then why are gas prices at record levels? Oh wait, in Uno you win by not having any cards,” California Rep. Ted Lieu posted on X. “Your social media person really should get fired.”

A parody account of California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s press office, which frequently trolls Trump online, used the opportunity to mock the 79-year-old and his repeated boasts that he passed three cognitive tests involving the simple task of identifying certain animals.

“‘Fish, fish, lobster, yellow star thing, turtle! Who’s the king of the cognitive test?!! — Donald J. Trump,’” the account posted while sharing an image of Trump “Go Fish” playing cards aimed at children.

The parody account shared the image mocking the president to its 55,000 X followers. X/@AwesomeNewsom

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz—through which one-fifth of the world’s oil supply normally passes—is severely hindering Trump’s hopes of ending the deeply unpopular war with Iran.

The two countries are currently observing a ceasefire as Washington and Tehran attempt to agree to a deal that would bring an end to the war and reopen the vital shipping route.

Iran has rejected Trump’s idea for the U.S. to help stranded ships pass through the Strait and warned that it will target any vessels that enter the waterway.

“We warn that any foreign armed forces, especially the aggressive U.S. army, will be attacked if they intend to approach and enter the Strait of Hormuz,” Major General Ali Abdollahi said in a Monday statement.

Trump also appeared willing to violate the ceasefire with Iran if his plans are thwarted.

“If, in any way, this humanitarian process is interfered with, that interference will, unfortunately, have to be dealt with forcefully,” Trump posted on Truth Social.