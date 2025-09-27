Trump Uses Crazy MAGA Smear to Target His Own FBI Chief

Donald Trump has turned his vengeful gaze toward his own former FBI Director.

In a Saturday Truth social rant, Trump accused former FBI Director Christopher Wray of lying about the events of January 6, while also echoing a claim that over 200 FBI agents were placed at the Capitol as “insurrectionists,” just days after former FBI Director James Comey was indicted for allegedly obstructing a congressional investigation and making false statements.

Wray was nominated by Trump to replace Comey, and took on the role as Director in August 2017, before resigning in 2024 rather than be fired after his relationship with the POTUS turned sour.

President-elect Donald Trump may be preparing to fire FBI Director Christopher Wray. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Trump’s post, shared the post on Saturday afternoon, seemed to have been prompted by a Blaze news article claiming that 274 FBI Agents were in place when the January 6 Capitol riot took place.

However, the report cited by the news outlet clarifies that the 274 listed agents were not “embedded” in the area prior to the attack, but were sent in response only after the riot began.

“It was just revealed that the FBI had secretly placed, against all Rules, Regulations, Protocols, and Standards, 274 FBI Agents into the Crowd just prior to, and during, the January 6th Hoax,” he began the long tirade against Wray.

“This is different from what Director Christopher Wray stated, over and over again!”

Trump continued: “That’s right, as it now turns out, FBI Agents were at, and in, the January 6th Protest, probably acting as Agitators and Insurrectionists, but certainly not as ‘Law Enforcement Officials.’”

Trump described James Comey and Christopher Wray as 'two in a row' of FBI Directors 'caught lying.' Truth Social/@realDonaldTrump

The President then teased a fresh investigation into the matter, proclaiming: “I want to know who each and every one of these so-called ‘Agents’ are, and what they were up to on that now ‘Historic’ Day.

“Many Great American Patriots were made to pay a very big price only for the love of their Country.”

Suggesting that Wray could soon face the same treatment as Comey, Trump named the duo as “two in a row” who had “lied” to their country.

“I owe this investigation of ‘Dirty Cops and Crooked Politicians’ to them! Christopher Wray, the then Director of the FBI, has some major explaining to do,“ he wrote.

“That’s two in a row, Comey and Wray, who got caught LYING, with our Great Country at stake. WE CAN NEVER LET THIS HAPPEN TO AMERICA AGAIN!”

Before Wray announced his resignation, Trump made it clear that the ever-loyal Kash Patel would be stepping into his shoes as FBI Director.

Wray's successor Comey now faces up to five years behind bars. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

In recent weeks, Patel has been instrumental in joining forces with Pam Bondi to target Trump’s political enemies and make sure they face punishment for any alleged wrongdoings.

Comey, named as the former “two in a row” of “dirty cops” alongside Wray, now faces up to five years in prison if he‘s convicted of his charges.