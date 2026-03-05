Trump Uses War to Beg MAGA for Cash

President Donald Trump has already begun using his brand-new war on Iran to attempt to extract money from his supporters.

Trump’s joint fundraising committee sent out a text blast on Wednesday, urging his base to show their support for the war by giving him money.

“Iran wanted to bring DEATH TO AMERICA,” one message, sent by the Trump National Committee JFC, read. “I had to activate Operation Epic Fury. Will you stand STRONG with me?”

The link in the text takes you to a donation page with similar messaging, including an appeal that says, “Right now, I’m asking everyone who approves of Operation Epic Fury to rally behind me with incredible messages of support. Your words mean the world to me.”

“With you by my side, we will make America safer, greater, and more powerful than anyone’s ever seen!”

Another text blast, cited by NOTUS and sent out by a different Trump-aligned PAC, Never Surrender Inc., was also sent out, “asking every SINGLE Trump supporter who stands with President Trump and our brave U. S. troops” to show their support with a monetary donation.

That blast directed supporters to a different donation page that featured a lengthy statement from Trump that began with, “Iran rejected every opportunity to renounce their nuclear ambitions and we can’t take it anymore‚” and ended with a message for members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

“To the members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard, the armed forces, and all of the police, I say that you must lay down all your weapons and have complete immunity or you will face certain death.”

NOTUS noted that as of Dec. 31, Never Surrender had more than $49.8 million in cash on hand, while the Trump National Committee had some $15 million, despite Trump being constitutionally ineligible to run for president again in 2028.

The text blasts came just days after Trump, who previously dubbed himself the “Peace President” and ran on a platform of “no new wars,” initiated war with Iran by conducting joint U.S. and Israeli strikes on the nation that resulted in the deaths of several senior political figures, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

On Saturday evening, hours after launching strikes on Iran, the president attended a glitzy gala at Mar-a-Lago where attendees paid $1 million a head in order to raise money for the MAGA Inc. super PAC.

According to a person familiar with the matter who spoke to the Wall Street Journal, Trump did not want to cancel despite initiating a war earlier that day because he “had to eat dinner anyway.”

“President Trump still intends to stop by the fundraiser being held at Mar-a-Lago this evening for the Republican Party, which is more important than ever,” Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters earlier on Saturday.

The president also attended a gala at Mar-a-Lago on Friday night, held by the Palm Beach-based non-profit Place of Hope, a faith-based organization.

In footage recorded by attendees, Trump can be seen wearing the same white Trump ‘USA’ hat that he could be seen wearing hours later in his video announcing war with Iran.