Trump Wants a White House Reunion With His Imprisoned ‘Alter-Ego’
NEW MAGA DEAL
If elected, Donald Trump told The Wall Street Journal that he “would absolutely” hire back his former advisor Peter Navarro, who is currently two months into serving out a four-month prison sentence. The 74-year old who described himself as the former president’s “alter-ego,” was convicted on two charges of congressional contempt, after he refused to comply with a subpoena to testify and provide documents about the Jan. 6 insurrection. “This outrageous behavior by the Democrats should not have happened,” Trump said. Behind bars, Navarro also seems anxious to return to the political fray, and has been working on a book called The New MAGA Deal, which details his dream for Trump’s first one hundred days, complete with mass deportations. Navarro apparently believes that he has grounds to challenge his conviction in the Supreme Court—which has already denied his attempts to be freed, twice.