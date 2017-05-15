Trump WH Regrets Repeated References to ‘Palestine’

In a break from conventional White House language, two high-ranking officials in the Trump administration have referred to “Palestine,” implying it to be a separate state from Israel. The administration claimed Monday that such language was neither intentional nor indicative of a shift in policy. During a Sunday appearance on Meet the Press, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson referenced “a peace initiative between Israel and Palestine.” On May 6, White House social media director Dan Scavino Jr. announced on Facebook that Trump would travel to “Palestine” to meet with President Mahmoud Abbas. Scavino later changed the travel itinerary to read “Palestinian Territories.” The Jerusalem Post's Michael Wilner reported Monday that “A senior administration official tells me Tillerson and Scavino's use of the term 'Palestine' was 'unintentional and unfortunate.’”
