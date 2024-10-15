Trump Whines About Tiring Campaign Trail Despite Having ‘More Stamina Than Anyone in Politics’

Donald Trump appeared worn down by his media schedule with the general election weeks away during a Tuesday appearance on yet-another podcast, even admitting to its hosts he “wasn’t in the mood to do this.”

The former president and GOP nominee whined about his lack of energy in a wide-ranging interview with the Barstool Sports podcast Bussin’ With The Boys, which also touched on the NFL season, his own athletic prowess, and the place of transgender women in professional sports.

Early in the hour-long interview, Trump told his hosts off-handedly that he’d “gone like 36 days in a row with no rest.” But it was near the interview’s end that he divulged to former NFL players Will Compton and Taylor Lewan his reservations about coming on the show that day after delivering a two-hour speech in Detroit and a Fox News interview.

“I wasn’t in the mood to do this,” Trump told them. “I just left the Economic Club of Detroit. I made a two-hour. Then, I left [Fox News host] Maria Bartiromo. She gave me a what, one hour—at least—interview. And then I said, ‘OK, is that it for the day?’ ‘No, you’re gonna meet a couple of young, handsome athletes. One of them’s 6-foot-7, and the other one’s just a pure, good athlete.’”

Still, he added, “We had a lot of fun. I had a lot of fun.”

Trump said his youngest son, Barron, who recently began college at NYU, was a fan of Bussin’ With The Boys and encouraged him to go on the podcast.

Trump’s admission of campaign weariness on the podcast comes amid swirling questions about his fitness—both mental and physical—to fulfill the duties of the office, as at 78 he would be the oldest person to be inaugurated as president should he win.

Though Vice President Kamala Harris has maintained a packed media schedule, Trump's campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung has bizarrely claimed that he has been outpacing her.

“President Trump has more energy and more stamina than anyone in politics, and is the smartest leader this country has ever seen,” Cheung said in a statement to TIME.

“He does multiple public events every single day and the public can see he is sharper and more focused than ever before because the future of America is at stake… People know President Trump is the strongest and most capable candidate. He has out-worked and out-paced Kamala,” he continued.

Both Trump and his Democratic opponent have been on campaign media blitzes during the run-up to the Nov. 5 election. This has included, for both candidates, appearances on traditional news programs, as well as interviews on podcasts popular with a younger demographic.

Harris, for instance, appeared last week on the hugely popular but raunchy women-focused podcast Call Her Daddy, sparking controversy. She is also reportedly in talks to appear on the also hugely popular podcast The Joe Rogan Experience, whose audience is largely young men, as polls show her neck-and-neck with Trump.