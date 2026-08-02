Trump Whisperer Warns Vance on White House Bid

Laura Loomer has advised JD Vance that he needs to “destroy” Tucker Carlson if he wants to make his presidential dreams a reality.

Loomer, 33, appeared on NewsNation’s Batya on Saturday, and began: “I get along very well with the vice president of the United States.”

“But I think his biggest political liability and the biggest detriment to social cohesion within the MAGA movement, and cohesion within the GOP as we head into these perilous midterm elections is making sure that you don’t have this albatross around the party’s neck,” she said.

Laura Loomer warned that JD Vance would not progress in his career if allied to Tucker Carlson. X/@LauraLoomer

“And I’m talking about Tucker ‘Qatarlson.’ I think that JD Vance has a bright political future but he is allowing his friendship with Tucker Qatarlson to drag him down.”

As her host nodded along, the conspiracy theorist called for “moral clarity,” which she said would mean rejecting “certain people from our party who are hell-bent on destroying what it means to be an American, and what it means to be a member of the MAGA movement.”

Loomer shared the clip to X on Sunday, where she doubled down on her advice for JD Vance to distance himself from the former Fox News host.

The conspiracy theorist advised Vance to 'surround himself with better people.' Gaelen Morse/REUTERS

Loomer ominously warned: “Tucker Qatarlson is going to destroy @JDVance’s political career if the people around the Vice President don’t take steps to destroy Tucker first.”

Loomer appears to be back in Trump’s inner circle, after suffering some relationship troubles thanks to her differing opinions on issues such as Ukraine and Iran.

Back in the fold, the right-wing activist has decided that conservative pundit Carlson is the biggest threat to Trump’s MAGA vision.

Carlson has supported the idea of Vance stepping into Trump's shoes, but has fallen afield with some MAGA figures. Al Drago/Getty Images

Alongside publicly demanding that Trump “condemn” Carlson for his “sabotage,” Loomer last month obscenely accused the former Fox News host of “letting your mouth serve as a c--k warmer for Arabs.”

As Loomer has zeroed in on Carlson as an enemy, Vance has drawn heat from pro-Israel MAGA personalities for supporting him.