Trump Will Reportedly Use Comeback Speech to Warn Republicans: You Can’t Get Rid of Me
BAD SMELL
This weekend, Donald Trump will deliver his first speech since leaving the White House in disgrace last month—and, true to form, it seems that it will be motivated almost entirely by threats and petty revenge. Trump allies have told Axios that the key message of the “show of force” speech will be that Trump is the Republican Party’s “presumptive 2024 nominee.” One adviser told the site that Trump wants to remind anyone thinking of challenging him that: “I may not have Twitter or the Oval Office, but I’m still in charge.” He also has retribution on his mind, and wants to instigate primary challenges for the handful of Republicans who have publicly criticized him since last month’s Capitol riot. Trump will deliver his speech Sunday at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando. Former Vice President Mike Pence reportedly declined an invitation.