Trump Will Try to Have Hush Money Case Dismissed Before Trial, Lawyer Says
‘LOT OF CONFIDENCE’
Donald Trump lawyer Jim Trusty said the former president’s legal team will attempt to have the indictment in connection with alleged hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels dismissed before the case ever reaches trial. Referring to the “rancid ham sandwich of an indictment,” attorney Trusty told ABC’s This Week on Sunday that “motions to dismiss have to be a priority because they amputate this miscarriage of justice early on.” “I think there’s going to be some very well-placed motions to dismiss based on the legal frailties of this kind of, you know, mental gymnastics indictment that [Manhattan District Attorney] Alvin Bragg is trying to piece together,” Trusty added. He said he expected to see the motions “probably much earlier than December,” when the next court date is scheduled for the case. “We have a lot of confidence about how it plays out in the long run,” Trusty added.