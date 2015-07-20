Trump Won’t Be ‘Lectured’ on McCain

CHEAT SHEET
Presidential contender Donald Trump went on the offense again over criticisms of his incendiary remarks about John McCain’s military history in a USA Today op-ed on Sunday. Trump again slammed the Arizona senator, accusing him of making “America less safe” and claiming McCain would “rather protect the Iraqi border than Arizona’s.” He also dismissed criticisms from fellow Republican presidential candidates, who rebuked Trump for questioning McCain’s status as a war hero. “I do not need to be lectured by any of them,” he said of his opponents, calling many of them “failed politicians.” ”Some, however, I have great respect for,” he added.