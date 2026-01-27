Trump’s ‘Apocalypse Now’ Moment Is Playing Out in Minneapolis: Wolff

Are we at the beginning of the end, or have we just truly begun? I recently ran into a billionaire titan of industry-type who, with incredulity, wondered how this could possibly go on for three more years. The answer, as rhetorical as the question, was, of course, that it could. Minneapolis certainly might seem to be a reckoning that he can’t avoid, a crisis large enough to demand a rethinking of attitude as well as strategy, but we know that President Trump is extraordinarily uninformed and unread about the underlying issues of any policy choice. He is an old-fashioned tin-pot dictator, marked by delusion, grandiosity and cruelty. That’s the basis, over the last year, of some of the most far-reaching moves and dictates—executive orders—by the federal government in modern times. But even here, it is not what it might seem, power for the purposes of some social and political vision. Rather, it is more that he wants power because otherwise someone else will have it. It is domination for the sake of domination. Chaos and conflict begin anew for him every day. We all live in Minneapolis. That, I’m afraid, is the answer.

