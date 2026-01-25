Ailing Trump Knows His Reign Is Nearly Over: Wolff

President Donald Trump may still dominate the news cycle, but inside the White House, the foundations of his power are weakening—and he knows it, according to Trump’s biographer.

On the latest episode of Inside Trump’s Head, author Michael Wolff described a White House increasingly gripped by anxiety as the president enters a pivotal midterm year burdened by collapsing polls, international resistance, self-inflicted crises that refuse to fade, and growing alarm among aides that Trump is losing interest in the presidency.

Photo Illustration by Victoria Sunday/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

“If you lose Donald Trump’s interest, you lose Donald Trump,” Wolff said.

“He’s not interested in policy. He’s not interested in bureaucracy. He’s interested in unfettered attention.”

According to Wolff, the daily work of governing—incremental wins, trade-offs, and detail—bores Trump, draining his energy at a moment when political discipline matters most.

President Donald Trump departs the White House via Marine One. The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im

That disengagement has become increasingly visible on the world stage. After heading to the World Economic Forum in Davos expecting to be treated as an untouchable strongman, Trump instead encountered coordinated resistance from allies who, Wolff argued, are no longer content to maneuver quietly around him.

“Trump’s virtue to voters is that no matter what happened, he looked strong,” Wolff told co-host Joanna Coles.

“Now he cannot take Greenland, he cannot take Canada, he cannot do any of the things that he has huffed and puffed and said he will do.”

Wolff said the same pattern is playing out at home, where the administration has struggled to contain the fallout in Minneapolis following two fatal encounters involving federal immigration officers this month, further inflaming protests and political backlash.

“This has now become a very, very complicated situation,” Wolff said.

For Trump, Minneapolis represents the kind of crisis he finds hardest to manage: one that can’t be bullied into submission or drowned out by spectacle.

“He cannot threaten his way out of it,” Wolff said.

Protesters clash with law enforcement after a federal agent shot and killed a man on Jan. 24, 2026 Anadolu via Getty Images

“He can’t seem to generate a new headline to get himself out of it,” he continued. “The headlines that are generated are bad headlines.”

That dynamic, Wolff argued, points to a broader problem for Trump as the midterms approach. Governing, he said, demands a tolerance for incremental progress, which is at odds with Trump’s appetite for dominance and immediate results.

“The work of the presidency does not inspire him,” Wolff said.

“If it becomes complicated, that has to be pushed to the side.”

As Trump disengages, Wolff went on to say, the president has increasingly turned to performative conflict, including high-profile lawsuits and public feuds with powerful institutions. Once effective at projecting strength, those tactics now risk reinforcing the impression of a leader struggling to maintain control.

“There’s only so many times you can sue people for $5 billion or $20 billion,” Wolff said. “You look foolish.”

With a little over nine months until the midterm elections, Wolff framed the moment as a genuine inflection point—not just for Republicans, but for Trump himself.

Donald Trump, 79, rests his eyes during a meeting. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“We’re in the middle of a pivotal campaign,” Wolff said.

“Conceivably one of the most important campaigns ever waged. This is potentially, in November, the end of Donald Trump.”

The White House did not immediately return the Daily Beast’s request for comment, but White House Communications Director Steven Cheung has previously challenged Wolff’s credibility by repeatedly declaring: “Michael Wolff is a lying sack of s--t and has been proven to be a fraud. He routinely fabricates stories originating from his sick and warped imagination, only possible because he has a severe and debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his peanut-sized brain.”