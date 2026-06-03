Trump’s Big Election Boast Immediately Blows Up in His Face

Donald Trump touted his flawless endorsement record in an interview on Tuesday, a brag that unraveled hours later after Republicans in Iowa rejected his handpicked candidate for governor.

“Everybody I endorse wins. I mean, everybody. You saw that, right, last week? Every single person I endorse wins,” the president, 79, confidently told the New York Post’s Miranda Devine in a Pod Force One interview that was filmed at the White House on Tuesday and aired Wednesday morning.

But by Tuesday night, that boast backfired when Trump-endorsed Rep. Randy Feenstra lost to farmer and businessman Zach Lahn in the state’s Republican gubernatorial primary. Feenstra became the first Trump-backed candidate for governor to lose a primary ahead of November’s midterm elections.

Trump-endorsed Rep. Randy Feenstra lost to farmer and businessman Zach Lahn in Iowa's Republican gubernatorial primary. Pool/Getty Images

Trump had thrown his support behind Feenstra just days earlier.

“Randy is MAGA all the way!” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post Friday, praising the Republican for delivering “strong results for the Hawkeye State.”

“Randy Feenstra has my Complete and Total Endorsement to be the next Governor of Iowa–RANDY WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN,” Trump wrote. He later reposted the same endorsement.

In a statement before the election, Feenstra said, “President Trump is the greatest president of my lifetime and he has kept every promise he made to Iowans and the American people.

“As governor, I will work closely with President Trump to put Iowa and America First and deliver real results for our state. I will continue to be the strongest supporter of President Trump and work to implement his America First agenda in Iowa.”

The endorsement, however, came so late in the race that Feenstra reportedly was unable to feature it in campaign TV ads in the crucial final days.

According to NBC News, a spokesperson for Feenstra confirmed that he conceded to Lahn on Tuesday night. With 99 percent of the expected vote counted, Lahn secured 37.8 percent of the vote compared to Feenstra’s 37 percent.

Donald Trump is facing some of the weakest approval ratings of his political career. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

The loss comes as the Republican Party braces for a bruising in the upcoming midterm elections.

Polling has shown that the aging president is facing some of the weakest approval ratings of his political career as Americans grapple with economic pressures tied to his increasingly unpopular war with Iran.

Trump initially presented the military intervention as a regime-change operation. Since then, the conflict has morphed into a rapidly expanding war that has led to the blockade of the vital Strait of Hormuz shipping route, sending oil prices soaring.