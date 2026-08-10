Blonde Companion, 35, Spotted With Trump for Birthday Weekend

Donald Trump’s fawning aide Natalie Harp joined the president for a weekend of golf.

The Trump clan descended on the 80-year-old’s Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club for a weekend trip that coincided with Harp’s 35th birthday Saturday and, as usual, the aide was bolted to the president’s side throughout the celebration.

Harp was spotted in the background of a shot uploaded to social media by Lara Trump, the wife of Eric Trump, the second son of the president and his first wife, Ivana. The smiling blonde is situated right behind Trump, clutching two cellphones and various documents.

It is unclear what the papers are, but it could be something to do with Harp’s unofficial job as Trump’s “human printer.” The former host at the right-wing One America News network is known to follow him around with a printer to show him positive stories and social media posts.

Harp standing behind the president in Lara Trump’s photo. Lara Trump/Instagram

She has also reportedly been tasked with fetching merchandise, performing Google searches, and suggesting possible Truth Social posts.

Harp, officially an executive assistant, also reportedly has a real spot in her heart for Trump. “You are all that matters to me,” she wrote in one gushing personal letter addressed to the president, New York Times White House correspondents Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan wrote in Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump.

Harp reportedly even took up residence in a Trump golf club locker room to stay close to him during the summer of 2023. Harp’s connection with the president is “very unhealthy,” her estranged brother, Preston, has said.

“She’s just like his fan club,” he told the Daily Mail.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Harp walks to a vehicle after arriving with Trump at the Ellipse near the White House on Sunday. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Preston Harp told the Daily Beast that he and his sister were taught about “American exceptionalism” by their homeschooling parents, and that’s what led her to her current occupation.

“She thinks that the whitewashing of history is actually a ‘correction,’ like Trump,” he said. “My sister and I were raised to believe in U.S. exceptionalism from childhood through high school, and that is exactly what Trump embodies.”

For his part, Trump has said that Harp loves him as much as Melania and his children, according to Swan and Haberman.

He once told his staffers that while they would all go off and make money, Harp “will never leave me.”

Longtime Trump biographer Michael Wolff has reported that Harp has raised concern even within Trump’s inner circle. “Natalie Harp’s story is a piece of work,” he told the Inside Trump’s Head podcast.

“Everybody was in a major kerfuffle over this, including the Secret Service warning the president of the United States, or warning aides to the president whose job it was then to bring to the president whether they did or not, that they saw her as a danger to herself and to him.”