Trump’s Cringe Note and Tacky Gift to World Leader Revealed

A controversial world leader has shared a cringeworthy note he received as part of an odorous new gift package from President Donald Trump.

Trump, who turns 80 in less than a month, met with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, 43, in the Oval Office last November.

It was the first time a president of the once-isolated state visited the White House since the country’s independence from French colonial rule in 1946—coincidentally, the year Trump was born.

Trump gushed over his "attractive" Syrian counterpart in a Truth Social post after their Oval Office meeting. Truth Social

Trump previously met the Syrian president in Saudi Arabia last May, describing him as a “young, attractive guy.”

During their reunion at the White House last November, Trump presented the former al Qaeda commander with two bottles of his own perfume before making awkward jokes about his wife.

The president posted a photo of himself with Sharaa on his Truth Social at the time, saying it was an “honor” to spend time with him.

On Tuesday, Sharaa shared a social media post that revealed Trump had restocked him with both male and female variants of his Victory 47 cologne, six months after the initial bottles were handed over.

President of the Syrian Arab Republic, Ahmad Al-Sharaa shares his latest Trump gift. screen grab

“Some meetings leave an impression; ours apparently left a fragrance,” Sharaa’s caption read. He thanked Trump for “topping up this precious gift.”

Donald Trump's personal note to the Syrian president. screen grab

The post also shared Trump’s signed note on White House stationery. It read “Ahmed, They’re all taking about the picture we took when I gave you this great cologne — Just in case you ran out!”

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

Trump’s November interaction with the Syrian president saw him gift Sharaa the fragrances, which feature miniature gold replicas of himself. The scene made headlines across the world.

“This is men’s fragrance, here,” Trump said, before dousing the cologne behind Sharaa’s ear. “It’s the best fragrance.”

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in this handout released on May 14, 2025. Saudi Press Agency/via REUTERS

Trump added, “The other [perfume] is for your wife. How many wives do you have?” Trump asked.

After Sharaa assured the president he has one wife, Trump affectionately slapped his arm and added, “With you guys, I never know.”

In the video of the interaction, the Syrian leader then asks the thrice-married Trump how many wives he has. “Uh, right now one,” Trump said to scattered laughter.

The presidential colognes sell on the getrumpfragrances.com website for $249.

They come in the form of golden statues of Trump, with a replica of his squiggly signature.

Trump's cologne sells for $249 from his website. screen grab

Trump first released a cologne called Donald Trump The Fragrance in 2004 when he was on The Apprentice.

The Fragrantica website, dedicated to perfumes and fragrances, has mixed reviews of the Trump Victory 47 scents.

As well as positive comments about it having a “bold and unapologetic masculine character,” and being “similar to popular high-end designers,” there are also negative reviews from customers.

Customer reviews of the Trump fragrances. screen grab

“Smells like a generic drugstore cheapie,” one user wrote, “significantly overpriced compared to quality,” another said. “Sharp notes can induce nausea,” another warned.

During his visit to Washington, Sharaa’s bodyguard was seen carrying a bag, which the Al Arabiya English account points out is a hi-tech protection device that serves as a portable bulletproof shield when opened.

Syria's President Ahmed al-Sharaa greets supporters in the street outside the White House after he met with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., U.S., November 10, 2025. Wasileh Juma Zabadneh/via REUTERS

Sharaa previously led Syria’s Al-Qaeda affiliate and was once branded a terrorist in the U.S. and went to jail for fighting against Americans in Iraq. He is now reshaping Syria’s image following the brutal regime of his predecessor, Bashar al-Assad.

His militant group, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which spearheaded the effort to oust Assad, was designated terrorist organization by the U.S. last July.

The $10 million U.S. bounty placed on Sharaa’s head for alleged war crimes was also lifted—and he soon had the enthusiastic backing of Trump.