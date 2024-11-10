Trump’s Dominance Shook Michael Che: ‘Wasn’t Even Close’

Of Saturday Night Live’s two “Weekend Update” anchors, it was Michael Che who seemed more disturbed by Trump’s decisive win in last week’s presidential election.

With a glass of liquor in hand, Che remarked, “How did I let y’all convince me that rural Pennsylvania would pick the Jamaican Indian lady ? Clearly I’ve been spending too much time with you white liberals and your goofy optimism. It wasn’t even close!”

Che later added, “Y’all gonna let a man with 34 felonies lead the free world and be the president of the United States. That’s it, I’m listening to R. Kelly again. I already do, but I’m going to stop pretending I don’t. If white people can elect their felons, I can dance to mine.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Post-Election Weekend Update pic.twitter.com/ZEIP8qRp9W — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) November 10, 2024

Che also blasted Trump supporters who voted for Trump because they thought he’d be good for the economy, saying, “A new report shows that after Donald Trump was elected, the wealth of the world’s 10 richest people grew by more than $60 billion.”

Speaking to a picture of a Trump supporter on screen, Che said, “The richest people immediately got richer, but don’t worry: I’m sure yours is coming soon, Earl.”

His co-anchor Colin Jost was also clearly taken aback by the result. “It’s like we’re living in a computer simulation, and whoever’s controlling Trump has a cheat code,” he joked. “He’s invincible. He’s like a character in Grand Theft Auto who throws a prostitute out of a car and drives straight to the White House.”

Jost added, “But don’t you guys worry: If I know Democrats, they’re going to take a long look in the mirror, learn from their mistakes, and then run Biden again in 2028.”