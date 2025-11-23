Trump’s Economic Goon Awkwardly Grins as He’s Confronted on ‘Soothing’ Polls

Donald Trump’s top economic adviser mustered an awkward grin as he sidestepped questions about whether the president was purposefully being fed only favorable polling data.

“I’m not the poll expert,” the National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett argued on CNN’s State of the Union Sunday, when asked what information was being briefed to the president.

Host Jake Tapper confronted Hassett with a Trump Truth Social post percent about glowing poll results. Despite his enduring loyalty to the president, Hassett couldn’t explain where Trump’s glowing approval figures were coming from.

Jake Tapper confronted Hassett with Trump's Truth Social post about getting the 'highest polling numbers' of his time in politics. CNN

Tapper introduced the topic with one of Trump’s many social media meltdowns from Saturday, reading in part: “I HAVE JUST GOTTEN THE HIGHEST POLL NUMBERS OF MY ‘POLITICAL CAREER.’ While my great work on the Economy has not yet been fully appreciated, it will be! Things are really Rockin’.”

The CNN anchor was quick to counter Trump’s enthusiasm. “I don‘t know what poll number he‘s referring to because CBS News-YouGov poll has 75 percent saying the president‘s not focused enough on lowering prices,” Tapper said to Hassett.

“Fox poll, Trump‘s lowest economic approval rating of his second term, just 38 percent—a plurality—saying he‘s actually making things worse.”

In her recent book Kamala Harris wrote that Joe Biden was given 'soothing' poll data, and Tapper asked whether Trump was being similarly guided. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Tapper then added that in Kamala Harris’ book, 107 Days, she wrote that Joe Biden’s adviser Mike Donilon “would filter the data from the polls and present the numbers in soothing terms” during his presidency.

“Is that happening with President Trump, too? Is he only getting, you know, the most positively skewed polling information?” he asked.

Hassett maintained an awkward smile and obliquely responded: “Well, Jake, as you know, I‘m not the poll expert, but the people that are are briefing the president all the time.“

The economist sidestepped directly explaining why Trump felt so positive about his approval rating, but said instead: “The bottom line is that if you look at where the economy is moving, that there have been a lot of positive movements.”

Hassett then argued that real wages were higher under Trump than Biden, and theorized: “And so I think in the end, people are going to look at their pockets and decide, am I ahead or am I not? And I think that they‘re going to find that they‘re ahead.”

Hassett avoided saying whether Trump was being fed with false optimism, but seemingly acknowledged the reality of his plunging poll results after the shutdown. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Despite not answering Tapper’s question head-on, Hassett did seem to suggest that public feeling was less promising than Trump’s post suggested—whether the president was being “soothed” with massaged data or not.