Trump’s Ex: NY Times ‘Misquoted’ Me

The former model featured in a New York Times report on Donald Trump's treatment of women claims the newspaper misquoted and "spun" her account in order to negatively portray the presumptive GOP nominee. Rowanne Brewer was quoted by the Times as saying that upon first meeting Trump when she was 26 years old, the business mogul asked her to change into a bikini and paraded her around for Mar-a-Lago attendees. “He brought me out to the pool and said, ‘That is a stunning Trump girl, isn’t it?’” she recalled for the paper, which in turn described the event as “a debasing face-to-face encounter between Mr. Trump and a young woman he hardly knew.” Appearing Monday on Fox & Friends, however, Brewer said, “They spun it to where it appeared negative. I did not have a negative experience with Donald Trump.” She added that she was “actually flattered” by Trump and “didn't feel like it was a demeaning situation or comment at all.”
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- PARTNER UPDATE
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10