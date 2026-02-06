Trump’s Favorite TV Show Cuts Away From His ‘Big Announcement’

Fox News cut away from Donald Trump’s unveiling of a government website aimed at enabling consumers to buy low-cost prescription drugs.

Trump, 79, held the event Thursday night alongside Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Administrator Mehmet Oz and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Trump announced the government website TrumpRX beside Oz on Thursday night. Fox News cut away from the event after Trump had delivered the bulk of his comments. Fox News

The Ingraham Angle first went to Trump’s speech just after he took the podium at 7:04 p.m., in so doing cutting away from a report on Today show host Savannah Guthrie’s missing mother.

From there, the network aired all of the president’s ten-minute remarks—including his made-up math about price reductions. After a few minutes of Oz and National Design Studio Director Joe Gebbia explaining how the website, TrumpRX, works, Fox cut away to return to the Guthrie story, and how her brother just released a video addressing his mother’s apparent captors.

Trump’s prescription drug event lasted about five more minutes, during which the president returned to the podium for a few brief remarks—at one point commenting on how unlikely it seemed that a Kennedy would end up working in a Republican administration.

During this time, Fox remained on the Guthrie story. Later in the hour, though, Ingraham did play an excerpt of Trump’s concluding comments, and then interviewed Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Marty Makary about the website, which he called “amazing.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House and Fox for comment.

Trump has praised Ingraham in the past, even if she did push back on some of his claims in two of their on-camera interviews last year. Ingraham was promptly criticized on the right for her line of questioning.

Trump participated in a Fox News town hall with Ingraham in South Carolina in February 2024. The Fox host has challenged the president in recent interviews, sometimes angering his supporters. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Retired General Michael Flynn, Trump’s disgraced former national security advisor whom he later pardoned, suggested that the White House should take a break from Fox.