Trump’s Global Respect Delusion Gets a Humiliating Reality Check

A new poll shatters President Donald Trump’s fantasy that the United States under his leadership is the “hottest and most respected country in the world.”

Less than a quarter of adults around the world expressed confidence in Trump’s leadership regarding global affairs, according to a survey from the Pew Research Center released on Tuesday.

Ratings for the country as a whole have also dipped considerably since 2022, with only 37 percent of people viewing the U.S. favorably.

The poll surveyed adults in 36 nations, including Sweden, Canada, Australia, Singapore, and the U.K.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has called on Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to “hit back” at the U.S. Jim Watson/Getty Images

Canada, which previously had 83 percent of its participants describe the U.S. as a reliable global partner in 2022, dropped 48 points to only 35 percent in 2026.

The survey also found that 56 percent of adults internationally don’t believe the U.S. government respects the personal freedoms of its people, and a median of 63 percent say the U.S. contributes little or nothing to global peace and stability.

Only seven nations in the survey had a majority of participants rate the U.S. positively, with the highest rating of 81 percent favorability coming from Israel.

Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have come to disagreements over their joint war on Iran. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Reached for comment on the poll’s findings, White House spokesperson Olivia Wales told the Daily Beast in a statement: “After four years of Joe Biden’s weakness, President Trump has restored American strength at home and abroad. The results speak for themselves: nine global conflicts ended, Americans detained abroad returned home, narcoterrorist Nicolas Maduro brought to justice, and the Iranian military decimated through Operation Epic Fury. President Trump’s Peace Through Strength foreign policy is a tried-and-true approach that is keeping America safe and deterring global threats for years to come.”

Trump, 80, has frequently touted the U.S. under his second administration as the “hottest” in the world and that the country was a “laughingstock” before he came into office, despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary.

The president’s hugely unpopular war on Iran—which began nearly four months ago and caused the deaths of 13 American service members and injured hundreds more—was finally put on hold last week, though tensions remain at a boiling point.

A new CBS News/YouGov poll released Sunday found that a majority of Americans both sought an immediate end to the conflict, and believed that Trump’s peace deal didn’t achieve any of the administration’s initial objectives. Only 22 percent said that the agreement was better for the U.S. than it was Iran.

Trump’s habit of trash-talking allies, such as his bizarre claims to annex Canada or threaten a trade war with France, also hasn’t done the U.S. any favors in global relations.