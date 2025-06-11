Trump’s ‘Hollywood Ambassador’ Attacks ‘Lying Dog’ Newsom

Veteran actor Jon Voight has called Gavin Newsom a “fool” and a “lying dog” after the California governor attacked his MAGA overlord Donald Trump.

In a scathing public address on Tuesday, Newsom compared Trump to a “failed dictator” after he sent in National Guard troops to help quell violent immigration protests in Los Angeles.

“Donald Trump, without consulting California law enforcement leaders, commandeered 2,000 of our state’s National Guard members to deploy on our streets, illegally and for no reason,” Newsom said. ADVERTISEMENT

To the Governor pic.twitter.com/aYC64gf21P — Jon Voight (@jonvoight) June 11, 2025

Voight, 86, was named in January as one of Trump’s “special ambassadors” for Hollywood, along with Sylvester Stallone and Mel Gibson.

Newsom has made luring film and TV production back to Hollywood a key priority, with many entertainment companies moving production to other states and countries where they receive tax benefits.

Voight and Newsom met privately last Thursday, according to Politico, to try and reverse the trend of productions leaving California.

However just days later, Voight has unleashed on the governor on X.

“You’re a fool blaming Trump,” Voight said, talking in front of an American flag and hailing Trump as “the greatest president since Abraham Lincoln” in the two-minute video.

Actor Jon Voight has stuck up for U.S. President Donald Trump. TOM BRENNER/REUTERS

“What are you doing for this destruction, these animals destroying Los Angeles,” Voight said. “Are you there? Talking calmly with them? You fool. They would burn you down like they’re burning the cars and the American flag, with no regard for humanity.”

A passionate Voight insisted Trump called in military reinforcement to “help with these destructive, barbaric riots.” The actor said all Newsom did was “cause chaos for the people. You’re a disgrace.”

Voight said only President Trump was willing to take on the rioters. Daniel Cole/Reuters

The Ray Donovan actor also ranted that Newsom was “a lying dog” with “hopes of becoming the president one day” after his address.

Prior to Voight’s diatribe, CNN’s Scott Jennings said Newsom’s public address was his way of launching his presidential intentions.

“Truth will prevail,” Voight said. “Because of your faults and your incompetence for California’s failures. I stand with Donald Trump to make this state great again.”

As well as starring in movies like Midnight Cowboy and Coming Home, Voight is father to Hollywood star Angelina Jolie.

Gov. Newsom’s press office account retweeted Voight’s clip with the Grandpa Simpson `Old Man Yells At Cloud’ meme.