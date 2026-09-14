Trump’s Kids Get Free VIP Rides from Military for Golf Weekend

Eric Trump has shared a video of himself and his young children enjoying a free ride on a military helicopter while accompanying the president on an official trip to Ireland.

Donald Trump’s second son posted a video of his family looking out of the helicopter as it flew over the Irish countryside on Sunday.

Eric Trump’s family joined the president on the weekend trip, which just so happened to coincide with the ninth birthday of Eric’s son, Luke.

Other extended members of the president’s family, including Donald Trump Jr., his wife Lara Trump and their children, also joined the 80-year-old in treating the trip to Ireland as a vacation. Natalie Harp, Trump favorite White House aide, also traveled with the president.

The president’s sons, daughters-in-law, and grandchildren joined the 80-year-old on his trip to Ireland. Kylie Cooper/Reuters

Trump arrived in Ireland on Saturday for a two-day trip, where he met with Irish President Catherine Connolly and Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin, and visited his golf course in Doonbeg, County Clare, to watch the Irish Open tournament.

“What a weekend. The Irish Open, my best buddy’s 9th birthday, and a State Visit all rolled into one,” Eric posted on X while sharing a photo of himself on his father’s Irish golf course. “Thank you to my amazing team at [Trump Doonbeg]—we are truly the best at what we do!”

Lara Trump, a Fox News host, also shared a photo of the president, Eric, and Luke as the family celebrated Luke’s birthday on Saturday.

Lara Trump took the photo at the presidnet’s golf resort in Doonberg on Saturday. Instagram/Lara Trump

When not treating the official visit to Ireland as a family vacation, the Trumps managed to cause some diplomatic tensions.

Trump doubled down on his support for a united Ireland by advocating for the reunification of Northern Ireland with the Republic of Ireland.

During a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Martin in Dublin on Saturday morning, Trump claimed that a united Ireland—a fraught issue that sparked decades of violence known as the Troubles—was inevitable and something he “would love to see.”

“I think it would be a great feather in everybody’s cap if that happened. It’s going to happen eventually,” he said.

Trump also claimed that “many people agree” with his assessment, even as leaders of political parties across the U.K. quickly downplayed his remarks.

“Northern Ireland is part of the United Kingdom because that is the settled democratic will of its people,” Gavin Robinson, leader of the Democratic Unionist Party, posted on X.

Donald Trump's visit to Ireland was met with large-scale protests. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

Elsewhere, Eric Trump also suggested Ireland’s energy policy has been a “disaster for the last 40 years” while defending the global oil crisis caused by the president’s war on Iran.

“Your politicians have been all but inept in creating energy independence,” he told Sky News.