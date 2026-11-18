NO BIG DEAL Trump’s Latest Strongman Summit Is Exposing All His Fatal Weaknesses He needs positive headlines because his time as president is running short, while his frenemies are leaders for life. Opinion Eric Faison/The Daily Beast

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I’m sure President Trump would like some of that strongman ‘magic’ to rub off on him when he meets with his counterparts from China and Russia in what is being billed as an historic summit in Shenzhen. The drubbing he got in the midterms is not on the agenda, but Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping know Trump is weakened politically—past his expiration date, like a bruised fruit ready for the picking.

He’s so eager to gain their favor and get a deal on something, anything, that he’s a danger to national security—and the world at large. “He’s always struggled with short-term thinking and impulse control, and that was before he became an octogenarian and a lame duck,” says Brendan Nyhan, professor of government at Dartmouth College. “I worry that he’s vulnerable to exploitation in international negotiations in his pursuit of short-term goals.”

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President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet jointly with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, November 19, 2026. Anadolu/Getty Images

Nyhan is far from alone in his concerns, and it’s a chorus that’s been playing on repeat for much of Trump’s time on the world stage. At a meeting in Helsinki with Putin during his first term, Trump said he believed Putin’s assessment that Russia had not intervened in the 2016 election over intel provided by the “lowlifes” that work in U.S. intelligence, a stance that posed the first of many challenges to traditional American alliances.

In the last week, he challenged his Secretary of State’s view that Nvidia had been infiltrated by a spy; even after Nvidia’s CEO fessed up to an affair with the woman, Trump wasn’t on board. “Any beautiful woman coming from China, they say she’s a spy,” he said.

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(“They spy on us, we spy on them” was another remark that mattered little before the midterm drubbing, but is now the focus of the GOP-controlled Congress’ final days and a booster rocket for the incoming Democratic majorities in Congress and their plans for oversight.)

Can Trump be a Chinese asset and a Russian asset at the same time? Is that even possible? Or is his affinity for Putin and Chinese President Xi simply his admiration for leaders who don’t have to worry about legal obstacles or public opinion? The answer is yes on both counts.

What is he going to give up, or give away? That’s the worry. Putin and Xi are playing him—they have always played him; fulfilling his need for attention and praise while manipulating him for their own interests. Whether that fits the conventional definition of an asset doesn’t matter. He’s an asset to them if not technically for them. He’s advancing their interests, and he has gotten enormous financial rewards in doing so.

Trump is so easily manipulated that he shamelessly conflates his own interests with the country’s national security. If it’s good for him and his family, it must be good for America, or so his thinking goes. When he boasts about how much money WE are making from Venezuela, he either doesn’t get it, or he’s running the scam of his life from the Oval Office. Or both! And he’ll be taking all the gold trim with him when he moves out, too.

Evan Vucci/Reuters

Trump’s real estate business, long before he became president, relied on money from Russian oligarchs that was laundered through Deutsche Bank. Trump Tower in New York is home to many of these figures, who function in large part as an extension, or reflection, of Putin’s power.

The Queens-born billionaire Jeff Yass, a major investor in TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, talked Trump into opposing a ban he had once supported on the popular Chinese platform. Yass donated at least $16 million to Trump’s MAGA Super PAC, and another $2.5 million to Trump’s ballroom in a pattern of pay-to-play that will come into focus with congressional oversight.

The machinations over Nvidia and its wayward CEO, Jensen Huang, have put Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick at odds with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is also Trump’s national security advisor. They accuse Lutnick of slow-walking constraints on the export of valuable A.I. chips to China. Trump says he understands both sides and didn’t want to “blow up” his relationship with China on the eve of his trip by taking too tough a position.

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Of course, he is also cashing in on Nvidia stock with his initial investment of up to five million ballooning to some sixty-two million.

“He was doing what Trump wanted, but he may still be the one who takes the fall politically,” says Jonathan Fritz of the now-beleaguered Lutnick. Fritz was, until March of this year, the principal deputy assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs. He retired after a 32-year career as a U.S. diplomat and is now a senior fellow for China policy with the Center for American Progress.

Trump’s disregard for Taiwan is well known. Entertaining guests at Mar-a-Lago, The New York Times reported he has been known to hold a teaspoon aloft and exclaim “this is Taiwan,” his way of showing the insignificance of the East Asian island. After Trump’s trip to Beijing earlier this year, he made further disparaging comments about Taiwan’s leaders and threatened to suspend arms sales to the country amid increased tensions with China. “Xi’s talking points got into Trump’s head and came out of Trump’s mouth,” Fritz continued, highlighting his concerns over what sort of trouble Trump can start with his loose talk, need for attention, and lack of preparation.

The hope for this summit is that nothing awful happens and America can survive the final two years of the Trump administration without further flagrant and dangerous concessions to these authoritarians, whether that’s regarding the A.I. tech race or the war in Ukraine.

President Donald Trump boards Air Force One on November 16, 2026 at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. Trump is traveling to the Philippines and then to China later in the week, where he will participate in a "trilateral meeting" with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Lutnick might be the fall guy if the Nvidia scandal doesn’t fade, but to be clear, he was doing exactly what Trump wanted him to do. Export controls on the company’s chips were tightened before Trump left for China this week, but until then he was carrying out a lax policy that benefited Wall Street’s bottom line and the Trump and Lutnick family fortunes.

Whether Lutnick stays or goes, he won’t be the only top official in the crosshairs as a newly emboldened Congress takes hold and Trump ponders his options for more heads to roll. Does he make the call to kick Lutnick to the curb to save himself? It wouldn’t be the first time he put his own well-being over any loyalty he might have had to a longtime friend. And it won’t be the last.

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