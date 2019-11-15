ANOTHER APPEAL
Trump’s Lawyers Ask Supreme Court to Block House Panel’s Subpoena for His Financial Docs
President Trump’s lawyers on Friday asked the Supreme Court to block a congressional subpoena for his personal and business financial records from accounting firm Mazars USA, The Washington Post reports. The lawyers asked Chief Justice John Roberts, who handles emergency requests for the court, to block an appeals court decision that said the House Oversight and Reform Committee had the right to ask for Trump’s financial information. On Thursday, the president’s lawyers also asked the high court to block a grand jury subpoena from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office for Trump’s Mazars USA records. The accounting firm has previously said it would release Trump’s information if ordered to do so by the court.
“For the first time in our nation’s history, Congress has subpoenaed the personal records of a sitting President from before he was in office. And, for the first time in our nation’s history, a court upheld a congressional subpoena to the President for his personal papers,” Trump’s attorney Jay Sekulow said in statement. “Those decisions are wrong and should be reversed.”