Trump’s ‘Most Beautiful’ Aide Accidentally Humiliates Him

A video shared by Trump White House staffer Margo Martin, whom the president once called his “most beautiful aide,” is receiving severe backlash.

Martin, 30, shared a video of the president walking through Lafayette Square, a public park directly north of the White House.

Trump and Interior Secretary Doug Bergum “walk through Lafayette Square to view recent renovations,” Martin posted.

.@POTUS and @SecretaryBurgum walk through Lafayette Square to view recent renovations 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/xrprc7dFPB — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) June 28, 2026

But the video has not gone over well.

“Look at that elderly shuffling moron he’s walking on wet bricks he’s gonna slip,” one person commented.

Others asserted that Trump is more focused on his “beautification” projects around D.C. than on other matters that more directly impact Americans.

“We are in a war this moron started that is costing billions of dollars to the United States for no reason. He’s mentioned 38,000 times in the Epstein files. He has grifted billions of dollars. And all he cares about is fixing statues,” one commented.

“Trump hard at work lowering grocery prices,” one person said jokingly.

“Another day of putting the things Americans cares about the most last,” another joked.

Trump has a controversial history with Lafayette Square. He has ordered renovations to be made on it in his second term. Chris Helgren/REUTERS

Trump has long been obsessed with the park across the street from the White House.

During the Black Lives Matter protests in 2020, as protesters grew rowdy in the park, Secret Service agents rushed the president into the White House bunker. Trump was reportedly embarrassed and upset by news reports detailing that he was rushed into the park. A few days later, he ordered the park to be cleared out by force so he could walk through it for his now-infamous photo-op outside St. John’s Church holding a Bible, albeit upside down.

The Bible photo-op became one of the most infamous moments of Trump's first term. TOM BRENNER/REUTERS

In recent months, he has grown obsessed with the number of trees in the park. The Washington Post reported that he wants his renovations to include strictly 47 trees in the park, to match his rank as the 47th president.

Also accompanying him on his Sunday visit to the park was Natalie Harp, a 34-year-old Trump aide who has been accused of having an “unhealthy” obsession with the 80-year-old president.

Harp was seen several times with the president this weekend, including on his walk around the park, his visit to D.C.’s East Potomac golf course, and accompanying him to his Virginia golf club.

Harp is all smiles as she visits a D.C. golf course with Trump. Ken Cedeno/REUTERS

While Harp has worked for Trump for several years, concerning revelations made in the new bombshell book, Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, by reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, have put new scrutiny on her role in Trump’s orbit.

Harp is said to have left gushing letters for Trump in his “personal spaces” before joining the White House staff, with one even reportedly reading, “You are all that matters to me.”

At the beginning of his second term, Trump began telling his staff that Harp “was the only one who loved him as much as his wife and his kids” and that she would “never leave” him.

Natalie Harp gleefully supported and encouraged Donald Trump’s tacky gold-plated Oval Office makeover, according to a new book. Evan Vucci/Evan Vucci/Reuters

It appears that her main role working in Trump’s White House, which earns her $150,000 a year, is to fulfill his every request.

This includes grabbing MAGA merchandise when asked, performing Google searches, printing favorable stories from right-wing websites, earning herself the nickname “the human printer,” and suggesting Truth Social posts.