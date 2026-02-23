Trump’s New Make-Up Experiment Leaves Hand Looking Spackled

Donald Trump spackled his now-trademark purplish bruising with a thick layer of makeup—but left the bruising on his other hand visible.

The president, 79, showed off a thick, uneven layer of beige makeup on his right hand during an event at the White House on Monday, with photos showing purplish veins bulging beneath the foundation. Trump’s left hand also showed bruising, but he did not apply heavy makeup or keep that hand out of view, as he often does with his right.

Donald Trump's hands during an Angel Families remembrance ceremony held in the East Room at the White House on Monday. Win McNamee/Getty Images

The makeup appeared more uneven than during the inaugural meeting of his so-called Board of Peace on Thursday. In footage from that event, Trump’s hand appears smeared with a thick but more evenly applied layer of foundation.

Officials have attributed the discoloration to Trump’s daily use of aspirin, a blood thinner, and treatment for chronic venous insufficiency, a condition in which veins struggle to push blood back up to the heart.

And White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has repeatedly asserted that Trump’s bruising is due to him “meeting more Americans and shaking more hands on a daily basis than any other president in history.”

“His commitment is unwavering and he proves that every single day,” she added. A White House spokesperson referred the Daily Beast to that statement on Sunday but has not immediately responded to Monday’s bruising.

Throughout Trump’s second term, the Daily Beast has extensively reported on Trump’s declining health, with the president frequently seen napping during Cabinet meetings, having mental slip-ups, slurring his words, and suffering from swollen ankles.

During the White House event on Monday, Trump rambled across topics ranging from New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, to shoveling snow, to being distracted midsentence by a woman he claims he “gave a lot of money to get her eyes fixed.”

The event was held as Trump signed a proclamation declaring February 22nd as “Angel Family Day,” a term used to describe those who have lost members of their families to violence committed by undocumented immigrants.

During his rambling address, Trump veered into one of his favorite topics—making false claims about the 2020 election.