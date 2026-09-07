Trump’s Niece Rips Him for Deteriorating ‘In Real Time’

Donald Trump’s estranged niece has revealed she thinks the president is “decompensating in real time.”

Mary Trump, a psychologist and staunch critic of her uncle, has repeatedly raised concerns about his health, claiming it has been deteriorating since he returned to office last year.

The 80-year-old embarked on a jaw-dropping Truth Social spree on Sunday, posting an array of AI-generated images that showed him trading stocks from the Resolute Desk, championing Galactic Empire-inspired Space Force uniforms, dropping bombs from a Space Force space station, and imprinting a silhouette of his own face onto a map of Iran.

Donald Trump/Truth Social

Mary Trump has become known for ripping into her uncle. Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

It was the map, flipped so north was down and south was up, in orange and with the real-estate mogul’s familiar side profile making the shape of Iran, that caught his niece’s attention.

“Donald is decompensating in real time—just look at the insanity he’s posted on social media today.”

Mary Trump/X

She joined a chorus of Trump critics calling for the president’s removal from office on the grounds of mental fitness.

“By refusing to invoke the 25th Amendment, Republicans prove once again that they are willing to ignore the Constitution to protect him at our expense,” she said in the post.

It is a narrative being pushed by many on the left. In response to Trump’s posting spree, Democrat influencer Harry Sisson listed them chronologically, finishing the post with “This man is unwell. 25th Amendment NOW.”

Harry Sisson/X

Other well-known political accounts followed suit, with Call to Activism writing, “Trump’s Truth Social right now is pure chaos. What exactly is the 25th Amendment for, if not this?”

Meanwhile, the Republicans Against Trump account wrote: “Trump is absolutely losing it. 25th Amendment now.”

It’s not a new call for Mary, 61, who demanded the 25th Amendment be invoked at the very end of Trump’s first term in January 2021, during an interview with the Observer.

Elsewhere in the manic spree, Trump’s proposed new Space Force uniform drew comparisons with those of Emperor Palpatine and Darth Vader’s Galactic Empire from Star Wars.

Trump even specified that they had taken a leaf out of the book of another sci-fi movie. In his post, he said the uniform was “Inspired by the discipline and functionality of the Starship Trooper uniform.”

Donald Trump/Truth Social

The 1997 film was directed by Paul Verhoeven, who grew up in Nazi-occupied Netherlands and said that the uniforms were an “ironic” take on “fascist utopia,” the Telegraph reports.

“I decided to make a movie about fascists who aren’t aware of their fascism,” he told The Guardian.

The president’s mental fitness has been a consistent concern since his return to power.

The Daily Beast has highlighted several alarming signs during his second term, and now the broader media landscape has begun to take notice.

Donald Trump during the signing of an executive order calling for more research and flexibility on vaccines on August 10, 2026. The Daily Beast/Getty

His presidency has been defined by various bizarre outbursts of manic social media sprees, rambling speeches that don’t make sense, and a proven track record of losing his temper extremely quickly with reporters.

It has been coupled with several physical red flags, including a propensity for falling asleep in public, a wobbly walk, and nasty bruises on the backs of his hands.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.