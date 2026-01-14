Trump’s Niece Slams ‘Pathetic’ Reason for Her Uncle’s White House Destruction

President Donald Trump’s estranged niece has savaged the president for his massively over budget White House ballroom project, describing it as an “obscene grotesquerie.”

In a video uploaded to her YouTube channel, Mary Trump, the daughter of the president’s late brother Fred Trump Jr., tore into her aging uncle for his decision to tear down the East Wing and build the 90,000-square-foot ballroom, the budget for which has soared to $400 million, double the original price tag.

The size of the ballroom will dwarf the main White House building.

The budget for the president’s vanity ballroom project has ballooned. The Washington Post via Getty Images

“Who is going to be making use of that obscene grotesquerie? This ballroom is just another grift, another testament to his narcissism and neediness,” Mary Trump said of her 79-year-old uncle.

Mary Trump played a clip of Fox News host Jesse Watters claiming that Trump admitted his ballroom vanity project is a “monument” to himself, as he sees no other way such a tribute would come about.

“Why exactly do people think that’s funny?” she asked. “I mean, if you think that’s funny, it’s because you know it’s true and you think that Donald Trump is a ridiculous buffoon who understands in some very deep, lizard-brain way that nobody values him. Nobody will ever, ever, pay homage to him. Nobody will ever honor him when he’s gone.”

Mary Trump, American psychologist and writer and niece to Donald Trump. Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

She added: “If he’s going to be remembered in a way that matters to him, he’s going to have to build his own monuments to himself. That is how pathetic that small, little man is.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

The Daily Beast revealed in December that the president’s ballroom project would be located on the second level of a newly constructed two-story building. It is expected to be connected to the president’s primary residence.

Trump has also announced plans to build a so-called “Arc de Trump.” Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The ballroom is expected to be completed in late 2028, coinciding with the end of his term in office.

It’s just one part of Trump’s round of aggressive renovations, which he has ordered since his return to the White House for a second term last year.

A recently added cursive sign on the colonnade labels the area where the Rose Garden is. Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images