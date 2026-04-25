A growing faction of President Donald Trump’s supporters is now calling for his removal from office, a new poll has revealed.

The majority of those surveyed by Strength in Numbers/Verasight answered “yes” when asked, “Would you support or oppose the U.S. House of Representatives voting to impeach President Trump?”

The poll found that 55 percent supported impeachment, 37 percent did not, and eight percent were unsure.

A fifth of Trump's own MAGA voters want to see him removed from office. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

“That net +18 verdict puts Trump in the neighborhood of the numbers Richard Nixon saw at the peak of the Watergate scandal in August 1974,” pollster G. Elliot Morris said.

The poll noted that a “surprising percentage” of Republicans, including Trump’s own MAGA base, said they were supportive of an impeachment vote.

Around 21 percent of Republican voters supported a third Trump impeachment, while 72 percent opposed it. Among those who voted for Trump in 2024, 21 percent favored impeachment, and 73 percent opposed it.

Trump got some shut-eye at his latest Oval Office event. The aging president's behavior has made critics question his mental health. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

The poll noted that the figure meant “roughly one out of every five of the people who put him back in office” now not only disapprove of his job, but outright want him ousted.

Democratic voters—perhaps unsurprisingly—overwhelmingly want to see the president impeached, with 88 percent in support and just eight percent opposed.

The White House did not immediately return the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

Trump’s poor numbers come as his increasingly erratic behavior, including his profanity-ridden late-night and early-morning Truth Social tirades, has prompted critics to question his mental acuity.

Several House Democrats have called for Trump to be removed from office via the 25th Amendment.

Trump has also been losing his grip on how voters feel about immigration and the economy, two issues on which voters preferred Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

Carlson, at his core a skeptic of Trump, now says he regrets supporting him in the 2024 election. Andrew Kelly/REUTERS

Some prominent names in conservative media, including Megyn Kelly and Tucker Carlson, have also completely turned on the president after he launched his war with Iran on Feb. 28.

This week, Carlson went as far as to apologize for “misleading” his viewers into supporting the president in the previous election.