Trump Attempts Damage Control After Wild Easter Sunday Post

President Donald Trump has attempted to limit the fallout from his bizarre expletive-laden tirade early on Easter Sunday morning.

Just after 8 a.m., the president shared a message for Iran on Truth Social, writing, “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!!”

“Open the F----n’ Strait, you crazy b-----ds, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH!” he continued, adding, “Praise be to Allah.”

Truth Social

He then proceeded to skip church on the holiest day in the Christian calendar, opting instead to host an Easter dinner with first lady Melania Trump and enjoy a “ceremoniously slow” presidential motorcade tour around Washington D.C.

His tour of D.C. took him around Memorial Circle, near the site of his planned presidential arch, and included a stop at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia.

The president skipped church on Easter Sunday in favor of a visit to his golf club. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

He also found time to speak with Fox News. Foreign correspondent Trey Yingst told the hosts of Fox & Friends that he had a 15-minute phone call with the president about Iran.

In their phone call, the president doubled down on his earlier threat, reportedly telling Yingst, “If they don’t make a deal, and fast, I’m considering blowing everything up and taking over the oil.”

Yingst continued, “The president went on to say, ‘You’re going to see bridges and power plants dropping all over their country.’”

Perhaps realizing that ignoring the significance of Easter Sunday would not appeal to the president’s many Christian supporters, the White House then changed tack, with both the president and the White House posting a video of artist Vanessa Horabuena painting an image of Jesus Christ.

“Vanessa is AMAZING!” Trump wrote on Truth Social hours after his tirade. The White House then reposted the video, quoting him.

Donald Trump/Truth Social

The president previously hosted Horabuena at Mar-a-Lago for his lavish New Year’s Eve party, where she painted a portrait of Jesus in 10 minutes on stage that was then auctioned off for $2.75 million.

She also painted the president at the Liberty Inauguration Ball in January 2025, and painted a different portrait of the president that replaced one he disliked that was on display in Denver.

Horabuena has painted the president multiple times, and appeared at his New Year's Eve party at Mar-a-Lago. Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

The posts about Horabuena’s artwork were joined by several others from multiple government agencies celebrating Jesus’ resurrection. While presidents regularly acknowledge religious holidays, government departments doing so is unusual.

“He is risen,” read a message posted by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and reposted by the State Department on X. The Department of Homeland Security posted a graphic featuring The Resurrection of Christ by Peter Paul Rubens and the text, “He is not here, but is risen,” from Luke 24:6.

DHS/X

The Pentagon shared a message originally posted by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth that read, “The tomb is empty. The promise is fulfilled. Through His sacrifice, we are redeemed. We stand firm in faith, courage, and truth—Happy Easter.” Attached was another graphic quoting Luke 24:6.

The Justice Department wrote on X, “Today, as millions of Christians gather in their churches across the nation to celebrate the resurrection of Christ, this Department of Justice is proud to protect and defend religious liberty.”

The president, who was raised in his mother’s Presbyterian faith, began openly expressing fears about not getting into heaven last year.

“I don’t think there’s anything [that’s] going to get me in heaven. Okay?” He told reporters in October. “I think I’m not maybe heaven-bound.”