Trump’s Pride Month Tweet Ignores His Anti-LGBT Agenda

President Trump recognized LGBT pride month in a tweet Friday for the first time in his presidency, despite having a decidedly anti-LGBT agenda. “As we celebrate LGBT Pride Month and recognize the outstanding contributions LGBT people have made to our great Nation, let us also stand in solidarity with the many LGBT people who live in dozens of countries worldwide that punish, imprison, or even execute individuals on the basis of their sexual orientation,” the series of tweets read. “My Administration has launched a global campaign to decriminalize homosexuality and invite all nations to join us in this effort!” Just last week, however, according to BuzzFeed News, the Trump administration unveiled a proposal to take away “non-discrimination protections for transgender people” under the Affordable Care Act. The administration also finalized a rule last week allowing medical workers to refuse treating transgender individuals due to “religious objections” and proposed another rule that would allow shelters to turn away homeless trans people.