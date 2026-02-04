Trump’s ‘Prison Camp’ Threat Sparks Widespread MAGA Backlash

The Trump administration wants to expand immigration detention facilities nationwide, but even diehard supporters aren’t buying it.

As White House deputy chief of staff and chief architect of aggressive immigration policy, Stephen Miller, pushed Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to target 3,000 arrests per day, the administration’s plans to convert industrial buildings into detention facilities began to take shape.

According to The Washington Post, internal documents show that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is seeking to acquire buildings in 23 towns across at least eight states, but the move is facing pushback in communities—even in places that voted for President Donald Trump, 79, in the most recent election.

In Virginia’s Hanover County, which Trump carried by 26 points in 2024, more than 500 protesters gathered after the county received a last-minute DHS letter notifying officials—without consultation—that a more than 40-acre warehouse would be occupied and rehabilitated “in support of ICE operations.”

“To welcome such a facility over the welcome of human beings is to question the values that shape our community,” Marc Stevenson, bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Virginia, told the Virginia Mercury about the proposed detention center.

The site’s owner halted the sale less than 48 hours after the protests, releasing a one-sentence statement confirming that the deal with DHS “will not be proceeding.”

Similarly, in Oklahoma City—the capital of Oklahoma, which voted for Trump by a 66.2 percent majority—Republican Mayor David Holt announced that a potential detention center deal has also fallen through. Holt thanked the property owners for confirming they are “no longer engaged” with the DHS, following widespread local opposition.

In Roxbury, New Jersey, another area the president won in 2024, a grassroots protest movement emerged even before the DHS formalized its purchase attempt, as residents mobilized after The Washington Post revealed a draft solicitation to convert a local 470,000-square-foot warehouse into a detention center.

“That’s a very familiar, left-leaning starting point,” Tom Kelleher, who has been involved in the protests near the warehouse site, told The Jersey Vindicator. He added, “But wherever you are on the political spectrum, a prison in your town means your home value goes down. Roxbury becomes ‘the town with the jail.’”

The backlash from MAGA against what MS NOW’s Rachel Maddow has termed “prison camps” comes amid high nationwide tensions over ICE tactics, fueled by the January deaths of two U.S. citizens at the hands of federal agents in Minnesota.

According to a Pew Research Center survey conducted in late January, 64 percent of Americans oppose the policy of holding large numbers of immigrants in detention centers while their cases are decided.

Meanwhile, in mid-January, the number of people in detention hit a record 73,000 as the Associated Press reported that ICE has already doubled its facility network.

In January, as the Trump administration rolled out a $45 billion expansion of detention facilities funded by the “One Big Beautiful Bill,” ICE purchased a series of industrial properties: a $102 million warehouse in Washington County, Maryland; an $84 million site in Berks County, Pennsylvania; and a facility in Surprise, Arizona, for more than $70 million.

If the proposal to convert warehouses in 23 towns into detention centers is finalized, the resulting network would accommodate more than 80,000 detainees, the Post reported.

The Daily Beast has contacted the DHS and ICE for comment.