Trump’s Revenge Plot Triggers Full-Blown MAHA Meltdown

President Donald Trump’s attempt to sic his base on a GOP enemy just blew up in his face—and dragged his own health chief into the crossfire.

The president tried to whip up outrage on Thursday against Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy, urging supporters to boot him from office after accusing him of playing “political games” and blocking his surgeon general pick, Dr. Casey Means.

Dr. Casey Means, the former nominee to be U.S. surgeon general. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

But instead of rallying the troops, he accidentally triggered a full-scale revolt from the very online movement that helped vault Robert F. Kennedy Jr. into power.

President Donald Trump accidentally sent a swarm of MAHA hate targeted at Kennedy. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

At the center of the meltdown: his new nominee, Nicole Saphier—a pick that instantly enraged the fiercely online “Make America Healthy Again” crowd.

The online movement, which has rallied behind Kennedy’s anti-vaccine crusade and helped propel him into the national spotlight, turned on the administration within hours. Its core supporters see Saphier, 44, as a betrayal of everything MAHA stands for.

Trump, 79, had already been struggling to push his original nominee, Means, 38, through a stalled process that dragged on for months.

Nicole Saphier is Trump’s latest pick to be Surgeon General. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Frustrated, he lashed out—telling supporters to get Cassidy “OUT OF OFFICE in the upcoming Republican Primary!” Kennedy, 72, quickly piled on, accusing the senator of doing “the dirty work for entrenched interests seeking to stall the MAHA movement.”

Instead, MAHA loyalists redirected their fury at Trump and Kennedy after digging up Saphier’s past comments supporting vaccines—positions that put her squarely at odds with the movement’s core beliefs.

In a 2025 WABC radio segment, Saphier rejected claims linking vaccines to autism, saying the evidence is limited and inconclusive. She has also backed measles and polio vaccinations and urged Americans to get COVID-19 shots in 2021—stances Kennedy has repeatedly attacked.

That was enough to trigger a roaring revolt from his once loyal fan base.

“Not happy with this pick. Over the past few years her comments on COVID/vaccines concern me,” one user wrote under Kennedy’s post.

The Health and Human Services secretary was propelled into the spotlight with the help of his once fiercely loyal MAHA fanbase. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

Others went further, openly questioning Kennedy’s role in the administration.

“This whole thing is going in a direction that you cannot guide,” another warned. “Leave this administration for your own sake.”

The anger only escalated as users began combing through Saphier’s social media history—before she abruptly made her account private.

“Bobby, she’s made her X private because she’s said some things against the administration,” one commenter wrote. “I don’t think she’s MAHA. Bad choice.”

In one message reviewed by The Washington Post, Saphier criticized Kennedy’s push to overhaul the vaccine schedule—an effort blocked by a federal judge in March.

MAHA supporters called for Kennedy's resignation after a string of betrayals to the movement. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

“The system needed reform, but not chaos,” she wrote. “The pendulum swung too far in the overhaul.”

The replacement nominee has also taken aim at Trump himself. During a Fox News Radio appearance, Saphier called his claims linking Tylenol to autism “very messy,” adding there was “no new evidence” to prove a causation.

Even Trump’s original pick wasn’t spared. In a now-private post, Saphier criticized Means’ ties to a health-tech venture, saying it made her “cringe knowing members of his appointed inner circle profit” from industry partnerships.

MAHA activists protested outside the Supreme Court on Monday. Reuters/Leah Douglas

MAHA supporters have already begun taking their anger offline. Protesters gathered Friday to accuse the administration of abandoning the very agenda Kennedy campaigned on.

The backlash comes as Trump’s political standing keeps cratering under the weight of the increasingly unpopular Iran war, which has sent gas prices past $4 a gallon and put fresh pressure on inflation.