Trump’s Revenge Tour Continues With Three Fresh Subpoenas

The Justice Department on Friday subpoenaed a former CIA director and two former FBI officials as part of President Donald Trump’s revenge tour.

A grand jury in the Southern District of Florida issued subpoenas for former CIA Director John Brennan, who led the agency from 2013 to early 2017, as well as Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, who were officials with the FBI until 2018. Approximately 30 subpoenas in total will be issued, law enforcement sources told Fox News. A source familiar with the proceedings confirmed the report with CBS News.

Under the 79-year-old president, the Justice Department is essentially investigating the investigators of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, which the probe by former Special Counsel Robert Mueller found was beneficial to Trump’s campaign.

The findings by special counsel John Durham under Trump in 2020—that neither Brennan, 70, nor any other top officials committed any criminal activity—apparently were unsatisfactory to the president.

Brennan led the CIA from 2013 until Trump's 2017 inauguration. Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

The subpoenas came after Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard made a referral for a “treasonous conspiracy,” but struggled to explain how.

Brennan, now an MSNBC national security contributor, has denied any wrongdoing.

Strzok, 55, worked on Mueller’s probe in 2017 until it became known that he had sent anti-Trump texts to Page, 46, during the 2016 campaign. In August 2018, he was fired, against the recommendation of the FBI Office of Professional Responsibility. Page resigned in May 2018.

Lisa Page testified in 2018 to Congress about her relationship with Strzok. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Strzok and Page’s extramarital affair was revealed when their text messages were made public during congressional testimony in 2018.

The Justice Department did not immediately return a request for comment Friday from the Daily Beast, and likewise with a rep for MSNBC and for Georgetown University, where Strzok is an adjunct professor. Page, a former FBI lawyer, could not be reached in time for publication.

U.S. attorney for the District of Southern Florida Jason Reding Quiñones, a Trump nominee, is reportedly supervising the investigation.

Strzok also testified about his role in the Trump-Russia investigation. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Attorney General Pam Bondi in August directed the DOJ to open the grand jury investigation.

“Following the compelling case outlined by DNI Tulsi Gabbard, which exposed clear and blatant weaponization by corrupt intelligence officials acting at the behest of the Democrat Party and likely former President Obama, the Administration remains committed to conducting a thorough investigation,” former White House spokesperson Harrison Fields said in a statement at the time, despite Obama’s office calling Gabbard’s claims “ridiculous and a weak attempt at distraction.”

Fields added: “This effort aims to provide the American people with the truth about the extent to which former government officials worked to sabotage the Trump administration and undermine the will of the American people in a clear attempt to subvert our Constitutional Republic.”