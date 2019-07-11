Report: Trump’s ‘Salute to America’ Celebration Cost Over $5 Million

CHEAT SHEET
President Trump’s “Salute to America” celebration on the Fourth of July cost the federal government and Washington, D.C. more than $5 million, according to a letter from the Interior Department cited by ABC News late Wednesday. The total cost was said to be $5.35 million. The Interior Department and National Park Service spent $2.45 million on staffing, medical services, barricades, and other logistics for the event, which does not include the cost of other Fourth of July events, according to ABC News. D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser said Trump’s July Fourth celebration also cost the D.C. government $1.7 million, bankrupting a special fund used to prevent terrorist threats and provide security at political events. The Department of Defense said it spent $1.2 million on the event, bringing the total cost to $5.35 million.