Trump’s Surrender Humiliation Deepens With Brutal Poll

Donald Trump has been dealt a humiliating blow by a new poll about his Iran peace deal.

Trump announced the long-awaited peace deal during his trip to the G7 conference in France last week.

The 14-point memorandum of understanding, which halts the fighting for 60 days, follows months of negotiations, with Washington and Tehran struggling to reach agreement on such key issues as the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the future of Iran’s nuclear program.

But his opponents have blasted the arrangement for containing significant concessions to the Iranian regime while deferring U.S. demands to later negotiations.

New polling shows that most Americans do not believe the deal has accomplished its primary objective.

According to a CBS News/YouGov survey conducted June 17-19, 2026, among 2,519 U.S. adults, 69 percent of Americans believe Iran’s nuclear program has not been stopped, undermining one of the central justifications for the military campaign.

Meanwhile, 59 percent say Iran will continue to threaten its neighbors, while just 29 percent of Americans say the war has successfully advanced U.S. strategic interests, and only 28 percent believe it has advanced U.S. economic interests.

The U.S. and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding earlier this week. The White House/via REUTERS

Despite these doubts, the poll also shows that Americans are keen for the war to end, with 78 percent of Americans saying the conflict should stop now.

That includes a majority (60 percent) of Republicans, as well as 56 percent of MAGA Republicans.

Meanwhile, the more respondents reported struggling with higher gas prices, the more likely they were to favor ending the conflict immediately.

Since the conflict began, energy prices have spiked. In seven states, the average price of gasoline has topped $5 per gallon.

Oil prices have also surged by about 35 percent. Overall, energy prices are up 3.8 percent.

In total, the war in Iran has cost U.S. households $100 billion so far, according to Moody Analytics. That amounts to nearly $750 a household.

And the poll shows that many Americans think Trump, who has repeatedly downplayed concerns about rising prices, underestimated the impact the conflict would have on the economy.

Nearly two-thirds of respondents, 64 percent, said the conflict has had a greater impact on the economy than Trump expected.

Even worse for the president, the poll shows that 69 percent of Americans do not think the war was worthwhile.

Trump’s handling of the Iran conflict is also rated negatively, with just 36 percent approving and 64 percent disapproving.

Meanwhile, 57 percent of Americans say the war has created more problems than it has solved.