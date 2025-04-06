Trump’s Tariff ‘Buffoonery’ Elates Russian TV Propagandists

Russian state TV propagandists are riding the Donald Trump rollercoaster.

Moscow initially believed the American president would cave to their demands on trade and Ukraine, but that hasn’t happened the way they envisioned—despite Trump’s unprompted concessions.

While the mood in Moscow has soured, Trump’s ill-conceived decision to impose tariffs on “Liberation Day” Wednesday—Russia excluded—brought joy and delight to state television. During Thursday’s broadcast of The Evening With Vladimir Solovyov, pundits marveled at the “buffoonery” of the Trump administration’s decision to disrupt global trade and undermine the American economy.

“This is the Swan Lake; Trump is playing the Black Swan,” political scientist Dmitry Kulikov said, adding that Trump wants “to break everything” and preside over the destruction. “It looks like the end of the global system is coming, the global system that is about fifty years old.”

He scoffed at Trump’s assertion that America has been taken advantage of by allies and expressed shock that the administration plans to revitalize the U.S. economy by bringing back manufacturing, which could take years, if not decades. What’s more, without immigrants willing to accept low-paying jobs, American industries will be forced to rely on robots.

“The price of goods will certainly go up in the United States,” Kulikov predicted. “The old political and economic global system is practically dead.”

Host Vladimir Solovyov agreed: “What we’re observing is an event of historic proportions.”

Solovyov added that “Trump destroyed the trust” while undermining America’s economy.

“In reality, a monument should be erected to him,” Solovyov said. “This was a major blow to the system of capitalism.”

“After the blow Trump delivered against the global economy and global capitalist economy, I think he deserves at least a Sutulov medal,” he added.

“Sutulov medal”—a gag gift—is a well-known Russian expression that describes a worthless award that is given by a master to his servant. Putin’s sway over Trump is a constant theme in the state media, and every move that undermines the West and helps Russia is seen through the lens of the Kremlin’s influence over his decisions.

“We have to award him something,” Solovyov went on. “A monument of him sitting on a horse or the title of an honorary economist—he has to get something.”

Addressing Trump, Solovyov said, “To deliver this kind of a blow—well done, old man!”

While the Russians drag out negotiations and escalate ongoing attacks against Ukraine, prominent state TV propagandists sing dithyrambs to the U.S. leader, anticipating he will abandon Ukraine and permanently stop all aid. Despite the misleading rhetoric from Russian President Vladimir Putin, this is the only kind of a ceasefire Moscow is currently inclined to entertain. State media is replete with warnings that Russian citizens shouldn’t anticipate the war ending anytime soon.

In light of Trump’s failure to deliver everything Putin wants, state TV mouthpieces went on the offensive against their once-beloved Trumpushka, turning him into a punching bag. Multiple broadcasts referenced his inability to end the war in 24 hours as promised. Amid salty tirades, decorated state TV host Vladimir Solovyov recently resorted to nuclear threats against the United States, but Trump’s tariffs have obviously improved his mood.