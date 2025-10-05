Trump’s Texts to CNN Host Renew Health Speculation

Donald Trump has sparked a fresh frenzy about his health after giving a very unorthodox CNN interview.

The 79-year-old president gave an exclusive interview to State of the Union host Jake Tapper Sunday, but bizarrely texted his answers in at an unspecified time before the show rather than speaking in person or calling.

Trump spoke to Jake Tapper on CNN, but opted for text over a more traditional format. CNN

In his interview, graphics of Trump’s texts were shown on screen.

The president spoke of his hopes for peace in the Gaza-Israel conflict, and promised “complete obliteration” of Hamas if they didn’t agree to return hostages.

Photo Illustration by Eric Faison/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

On X, however, CNN viewers speculated that Trump turned to his keyboard to avoid being seen—if it was even him sending the texts at all.

One person wrote: “‘Texted’… ‘Proof of life’?”

How do you know that was from today? Trump couldn’t even do a telephone interview with Jake Tapper and had to resort to doing it by text message which seems to indicate he’s not capable of playing golf today. — David Conte (@Conte13V) October 5, 2025

“Hasn’t been seen since Tuesday maybe mention that,” said a second.

Trump’s last public appearance was on Tuesday. Though JD Vance posted a photo of the former president and Melania dining with him and wife Usha privately on Friday, social media users speculated that Trump is hiding from the public over rumors of failing health.

Responding to a clip of Trump apparently golfing over the weekend, another X user questioned: “How do you know that was from today? Trump couldn’t even do a telephone interview with Jake Tapper and had to resort to doing it by text message which seems to indicate he’s not capable of playing golf today.”

They later added: “Sounds like Trump isn’t such bad shape that he’s not even able to do a telephone interview… How does that fool, jig, Tapper even though that was really Trump he was texting with?"

A third tweet read: “CNN announces that Jake Tapper has interviewed Trump about the Gaza deal… The show opens and Tapper says the interview was via text message!

The president was last seen in public Tuesday, but JD Vance celebrated having the Trumps over for dinner Friday. Pool/Getty Images

“What is wrong with Donald Trump so that he is not able to even do a telephone interview?”

Another watcher wrote: “This wasn’t an interview… It was SOMEONE texting Jake Tapper and how does anyone know if it really was Trump.. WTF is wrong with him that he can’t even use a phone to talk. Is he too busy golfing."

“Anyone could have answered those questions for him. How does Tapper even ensure that was trump? That was pathetic,” said a fifth.

Despite growing rumors, the White House has remained tight-lipped about Trump's health status. Win McNamee/Getty Images

The White House did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Despite months of speculation, Trump hasn’t openly addressed concerns for his health beyond his confirmed struggles with chronic venous insufficiency, which is the cause of his swollen ankles.

Trump at times has appeared to struggle to walk in a straight line, including during his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Aug. 15.