Trump’s U-Turn on Crazed Threat Accelerates 25th Amendment Calls

President Donald Trump’s last-minute U-turn on his unhinged threat against Iran has done little to quiet calls for his removal from power.

The president shifted his ever-changing deadline for Iran to open up the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, postponing his genocidal threat to wipe out a “whole civilization.”

He cited a newly brokered two-week ceasefire that nonetheless keeps the strategically important passage firmly under Iran’s control.

Trump made the announcement less than 12 hours after manically declaring "a whole civilization will die tonight." Donald Trump/Truth Social

Calls to invoke the 25th Amendment had erupted after Trump threatened to bomb Iranian civilian infrastructure and declared Tuesday morning that a “whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again.”

The 79-year-old president’s eleventh-hour retreat has failed to reassure those questioning his fitness to lead.

“Just because a President announces he’s agreed to a two week ceasefire moments before he threatened to commit war crimes, does not mean he is suddenly fit to serve. #25thAmendment,” New Mexico Rep. Melanie Stansbury, a Democrat, wrote on X.

"Open the F--kin’ Strait, you crazy b-----ds, or you’ll be living in Hell,” Trump had threatened on Easter morning. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Her Democratic colleague, Ohio Rep. Shontel Brown chimed in, “Trump took the world to the brink. For no clear purpose.”

“He is so clearly unhinged, unwell, and unfit to lead. Someone needs to take away the codes, take away his phone and we need to invoke the 25th amendment to prevent this madness from happening again,” she added.

Wisconsin Rep. Mark Pocan declared, “T.A.C.O.”—short for “Trump Always Chickens Out,” before adding, “(But still time for the 25th Amendment. This guy is dangerous and f---ing nuts!)”

More than 80 Democratic members of Congress have publicly called for Trump’s removal from office since he began issuing his crazed threats on Sunday, according to Axios’ Andrew Solender.

“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F--kin’ Strait, you crazy b-----ds, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah,” the Christian-identifying president posted on Easter morning.

An expanding list of Republicans and former Trump supporters have also called for an intervention against the president.

The 25th Amendment allows Vice President JD Vance and a majority of the president's cabinet to declare the president unable to fulfill his duties and remove him from power. Alex Wong/Getty Images

“25TH AMENDMENT!!!” former GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene declared on Tuesday, while right-wing conspiracy theorist podcaster Alex Jones sounded the alarm, “WAR CRIME ALERT!!”

Anthony Scaramucci, who served as Trump’s White House communications director for 10 days in 2017, tagged Senate Majority Leader John Thune in a post on X, asking: “Are you serious right now? Are you not going to denounce this? Are you not going to seek the removal of this crazy person? This is your responsibility that is what Article I of the Constitution is about.”

Article I of the Constitution gives Congress impeachment authority, while the 25th Amendment gives the vice president and majority of the cabinet the power to declare the president unable to fulfill his duties, thereby transferring executive power to the vice president. Such a removal would then require a two-thirds vote in both chambers of Congress.