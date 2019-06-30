CHEAT SHEET
TAGGING ALONG
Fox News Host Tucker Carlson Spotted at DMZ With Trump for Interview
Fox News host Tucker Carlson was spotted with Donald Trump at the Demilitarized Zone on Sunday during the president’s historic meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jung Un. The American contingent for the trip also included Trump’s daughter and son-in-law, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, both senior White House advisers. Carlson was present when Trump walked into the pariah nation, and became the first sitting president to set foot into North Korea. The controversial host is reportedly a guest of the White House press pool on the trip, and will interview the president at some point on Sunday for a segment that is scheduled to air Monday night.
The scene at the DMZ on Sunday was chaotic, as cameras and reporters scrambled to capture Trump and Kim Jong Un’s unorthodox meeting, and president Trump's surprise history-making walk. Trump offered to meet the North Korean leader at the DMZ in a tweet just two days before, writing: “If Chairman Kim of North Korea sees this, I would meet him at the Border/DMZ just to shake his hand and say Hello(?)!” The resulting meeting is a sign of cooperation between the two nations that are still technically warring. Talks broke down the last time the leaders met face-to-face in Vietnam in February. Kim has reportedly balked at Trump’s insistence that North Korea give up its weapons before international sanctions can be lifted.