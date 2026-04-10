Tucker Carlson Trolls Trump After President’s Furious ‘Nut Job’ Attack

Tucker Carlson has responded to Donald Trump’s furious Truth Social meltdown, saying he “feels sorry” for the president.

Carlson is part of a gaggle of former MAGA diehards who have split with the president, mainly because of his war in Iran. Trump aimed at the group, which also includes Carlson’s fellow Fox News alum Megyn Kelly as well as conspiracy theorist podcasters Candace Owens and Alex Jones, in a wild 485-word Truth Social meltdown on Thursday.

He called the group “NUT JOBS, TROUBLEMAKERS,” and suggested that Carlson, a “hand flailing fool” and “broken man,” seek mental health support.

Tucker Carlson and Trump have had a long, close relationship that is now in tatters. Carlos Barria/Reuters

Carlson, who parted with Fox News in 2023 after 14 years at the network, has now responded. He told Status, perhaps tongue in cheek, that he “loves” the president “more than ever,” despite his deranged outburst.

“I feel sorry for him. The Israelis have him in a hammerlock,” he added.

Critics argue that Trump was nudged towards the war in Iran by pro-Israeli actors, including the country’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu. Status’ Oliver Darcey asked why Israel is to blame, and not Trump himself.

“I’m not assigning blame. I’m stating facts,” he said.

Owens’ response to Trump was more derisory. She wrote on X: “It may be time to put Grandpa up in a home.”

Trump fired off at his former allies. Screenshot/Truth /Truth Social

The president wrote a lengthy, passionate, emotional post about why he didn't care. Screenshot/Truth /Truth Social

Trump even went so far as to defend the French leader's wife. Screenshot/Truth /Truth Social

Trump signed off with a MTG mention. Screenshot/Truth /Truth Social

The concerns cited by Carlson echo those of other former Trump devotees-turned-critics. Former Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene told Infowars host Alex Jones on Thursday that the Republican Party and Trump are “completely controlled” by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee and by Zionists. “That is a serious problem,” she said, adding that the GOP needs to be “burned to the ground.”

Jones has proffered similar theories, too. The 52-year-old, infamous for getting sued by the families of Sandy Hook victims, tearfully denounced Trump after his surprise operation against Iran, launched in coordination with Israel on Feb. 28.

Trump attacked him in the Truth Social missive, mentioning the Sandy Hook fallout. “Or Bankrupt Alex Jones, who says some of the dumbest things, and lost his entire fortune, as he should have, for his horrendous attack on the families of the Sandy Hook shooting victims, ridiculously claiming it was a hoax. These so-called ‘pundits’ are LOSERS, and they always will be!” Trump said.

Jones responded Thursday, labeling Trump a “supervillain” and suggesting he was possessed by “demonic influences.”

Addressing the cabal of newly conscious never (again) Trumpers, and then Carlson’s Fox News exit, he said: “Their views are the opposite of MAGA — Or I wouldn’t have won the Presidential Election in a LANDSLIDE. MAGA agrees with me, and just gave CNN a 100% Approval Rating of ‘TRUMP,’ not Hand Flailing Fools like Tucker Carlson, who couldn’t even finish College, he was a broken man when he got fired from Fox, and he’s never been the same — Perhaps he should see a good psychiatrist!”

Carlson’s firing from the network in 2023 occurred in large part because he supported Trump’s debunked election fraud claims.