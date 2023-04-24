Tucker Carlson’s Last Words on Fox News Reveal He Didn’t See It Coming
THE LAST SLICE
Tucker Carlson is gone from Fox News and the last moments of his last show suggest he had no clue the ax was coming. His now-final Fox News broadcast on Friday evening ended with him giddily chowing down on pizza, confidently declaring, “We’ll be back!” Narrator voice: He’s not coming back. In truly shocking news on Monday, Fox News announced that their most-viewed primetime star is done at the network. “FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor,” the network wrote in a statement. “Fox News Tonight will air live at 8 PM/ET starting this evening as an interim show helmed by rotating FOX News personalities until a new host is named.” The abrupt exit comes just days after Fox News agreed to pay $787.5 million to settle Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation lawsuit over the network knowingly boosting 2020 election-fraud lies while privately admitting the claims were baseless.